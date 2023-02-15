WINDS EASE BY THIS EVENING, CHANCE OF SNOW SOUTH ON THURSDAY

Gusty winds will continue during the afternoon and they may be over 40 mph at times. Winds should ease heading into the evening hours but remain a bit brisk tonight. Temperatures peaked during the morning hours (mid & upper 40s) and they’ll continue to fall through the 30s during the rest of the day.

Colder 20s & 10s return tonight and on Thursday. Winds from the NNE between 10 and 25 mph tomorrow will keep wind chills down into the teens. Single digit below zero wind chills are likely by Friday morning.

There is still the potential for some snow on Thursday. The highest odds exist from near Fond du Lac to Sheboygan and SOUTH. Probably more so down towards metro Milwaukee. Recent model data show better snow potential farther and farther south with each model run. While there is still a chance of a northward jog in the heaviest snow band, it would appear that our area will likely miss out on the brunt of this storm.

We’re going to warm back up to around 40° this weekend but there are some signs of a more prolonged cool down starting next week. Some light snow could occur Sunday and early next week but those systems appear that they will be moisture starved.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 15-25 G40+ MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy & windy. HIGH: 48° (falling into the 30s during the PM)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Brisk & colder. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & blustery. Chance of snow near FDL & Sheboygan SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild again. A few flakes? HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 28

