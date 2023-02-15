‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

