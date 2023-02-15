INTERVIEW: Long johns for St. John’s

A high school student started the effort to provide warm winter clothing to the homeless
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay high school student is once again making a sizable donation to a Green Bay homeless shelter. Tuesday, Notre Dame Academy senior Delaney Gallagher dropped off this year’s “Long johns for St. John’s” donations to St. John’s Homeless Shelter downtown.

Delaney began this project 3 years ago, collecting winter gear for the guests at the shelter.

To say this is wildly successful is an understatement. We talked with Delaney about how successful the campaign has been, how many pieces of clothing she delivered on Tuesday and how much she’s collected over the past 3 years, and how it started with a request for socks.

