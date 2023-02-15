Hernandez brothers were suspects within hours of Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more about what led to a deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side last weekend.

The two suspects, who are brothers, appeared in court early this week. We learned the two victims were also brothers; one survived the shooting.

Police knew within hours of the shooting they were looking for Omar and Jose Hernandez.

Early on in the 15-page criminal complaint, it’s clear they were caught so quickly because of the willingness of witnesses to talk with police and give very detailed information.

According to the complaint, a witness told police an altercation at a Green Bay restaurant earlier in the night is what led up to the deadly shooting on the 900-block of Clayton Place.

Jose Hernandez, one of the defendants, told police he didn’t know what the fight was about but that those involved planned to meet later to fight one-on-one.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, a witness told police they heard loud arguing outside and saw someone fall to the ground as if they were punched, before hearing the gunshots.

The witness was able to give detailed information about vehicles at the scene, which helped police come up with suspects rather quickly. An undercover officer immediately started watching the suspects at a home nearby.

When the Hernandez brothers got into a vehicle and drove away, the undercover cop called for backup and a high-risk traffic stop.

The brothers were both taken into custody. While police arrested Omar Hernandez, they recall him yelling out loud, “Don’t do nothing to my brother. He didn’t do anything. It was me. I did it.”

Their home would be searched, where police found blood clothes as well as a gun that the brothers told police they disassembled and hid in a bag of rice.

Omar Hernandez is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Jose Hernandez’s bond was set at $750,000 cash. Both men face charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Jose Hernandez is scheduled to return to court this Thursday, Feb. 16. Omar Hernandez will be in court next Wednesday, Feb. 22.

