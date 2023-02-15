Grease sparks fire at Kaukauna duplex

Grease fire causes damage to a duplex in Kaukauna.
Grease fire causes damage to a duplex in Kaukauna.(Kaukauna Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Feb. 15, 2023
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A grease fire caused damage at a home in Kaukauna Tuesday evening.

At 8:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a duplex at 102 East Ann Street.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says a tenant was making dinner and a grease fire “quickly became out of control.”

The tenant got out of the duplex and called 911.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

“The investigation revealed that the fire was started by hot grease splashing onto cabinetry,” reads a statement from the fire department.

Nine reptiles were safely removed from the duplex.

No one was hurt.

The fire department estimates the cost of damage at $20,000.

“The public is reminded to always use caution when cooking with grease and never leave cooking materials unattended.”

