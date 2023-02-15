Governor Evers delivers budget address tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s governor will speak before the Republican-controlled state legislature which is expected to strip away all policy initiatives -- this includes details on tax cuts, public school funding, and a number of policy issues.

However, according to our reporter in Madison, compromise might just be the key word we’ll hear in Wednesday night’s budget address.

Both parties seem ready to come to the bargaining table on some issues -- including tax cuts and shared revenue.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling for targeted income tax relief for middle and lower income families. Any person making less than $100,000 and any married couple making less than $150,000 would qualify for a ten percent reduction.

Republicans want a flat income tax rate but have indicated they are somewhat flexible on that.

On shared revenue, the governor is calling for 20 percent of sales tax revenue to go to local governments. Republicans are also willing to negotiate on that but want to ensure it’s spent on funding law enforcement and first responders.

Another big question: how to spend the state’s $7 billion budget surplus. The governor wants a big chunk of it to go to public education. Republicans say it’s a one-time bonus, not sustainable for long-term funding beyond this current budget.

Also, lots of policy issues are likely to come up Wednesday night. Republicans already promised to strip all of those initiatives when crafting a budget of their own in the next few months. One of those initiatives is likely a call to legalize marijuana.

The governor also surprised Republicans this week with a deal to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin until 2043 by proposing to spend almost $300 million on stadium renovations.

