FALLING TEMPS WEDNESDAY... MUCH COLDER THURSDAY

Several record highs fell on Valentine’s Day including in Appleton and Green Bay. Temperatures will stay mild overnight and our highs will likely occur on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s and will slowly drop through the day.

Gusty winds over 30 mph can be expected during the day, but they’ll weaken during the evening. We’re going to start Wednesday with a few lingering showers or snow across northern areas. Skies will stay generally cloudy into the afternoon, but some sunny breaks are possible late.

Accumulating snow is still a possibility for some on Thursday, especially south of the Fox Valley. Like last Thursday, whatever occurs is likely going to have a sharp cutoff on the northern edge of the snow. For now, it appears the band of 3-6″ of snow will once again pass south of the Fox Cities, but a dusting to an inch would be possible unless the storm shifts farther north.

Temperatures will trend colder for Thursday and Friday with highs limited to the middle 20s. Wind chills may dip below zero for a time Friday, but a quick rebound in temperatures will happen this weekend. Highs should get back to around 40 degrees.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW/NW 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers overnight... steadiest north/west. Mild and breezy. LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & wind. Lingering showers, some flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow... several inches south. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild, but breezy. Northern flakes. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of flake or light snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy with spotty snow possible. HIGH: 29

