Complaint: Arson suspect watched Manitowoc bar’s garage burn, went back into bar for a beer

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man walked into a garage outside Van’s Bar in December, and when he walked out the garage was on fire. That’s according to prosecutors, who charged 27-year-old Alex Braun with Arson of a Building on Monday, saying he watched the garage burn and then walked back into the bar and drank a beer.

The fire outside Van’s Bar on the 400-block of N. 9th St., caused an estimated $95,000 to $120,000 in damage to the garage and a camper inside and also caused extensive damage to the siding of the bar and a neighboring home.

Fire investigators say the bar’s garage didn’t have any heat or a heater and didn’t have outlets or anything electrical where the fire started. What it did have were flammable materials, including gasoline, a tire, and nylon tents -- and the bar had seven surveillance cameras.

According to the criminal complaint, the surveillance videos show Braun leaving the bar, relieving himself outside, then walking into the garage. The garage was on fire when he walked out. “Braun walks away from the garage that is on fire, stops and walks back looking at the flames. Braun then stops again watching the garage burn, turns around and walks back into [Van’s Bar] to his seat area and drinks from his beer as the fire continues to burn and engulf the garage.”

A few minutes later, Braun was outside on the north side of the bar smoking with other people when one of them noticed the garage was on fire. A witness said “everyone told Alex to call [911] because he had a phone.” The witness said Braun procrastinated and didn’t seem to want to call 911.

When investigators questioned him, Braun confirmed he was the person in the surveillance videos and provided the investigators with the clothing he was wearing that night. He mentioned there was a small disturbance at the bar before he arrived and he was looking for a suspicious person. He also admitted going into the garage but said he didn’t see anything. He asked investigators if they had video from inside the garage.

“For what it’s worth, it was not intentional if it was me who did that,” Braun is quoted in the complaint.

Braun said he doesn’t have any hatred towards the bar owner and wasn’t upset with anyone that night. When an investigator asked if he enjoys lighting fires, Braun said no. He also said he has a lot to lose if he’s identified as an arsonist.

The arson charge carries up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if Braun is convicted.

The bar’s owner says Braun was a regular, coming in once or twice a week, and he didn’t have any issues with Braun.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.