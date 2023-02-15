BRIEF SNOW CHANCE THURSDAY, ANOTHER MILD WEEKEND AHEAD

A strong mature system continues to bring rain for Wisconsin and snow for Minnesota as it tracks over Lake Superior. With the maturity of this system, the winds will be strong for Wednesday gusting up to 35 mph at times from the southwest then changing direction to the northwest by the afternoon. Temperatures are very mild this morning, but temperatures will decrease slowly through the day as the cold air wraps behind the system. By nightfall, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with calmer winds from the northwest between 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will continue today and through tonight

As one system leaves, another forms off the lee of the Rockies over Colorado. This system will bring a small chance for flurries on Thursday mainly for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac area. NO hazards are expected from this system, but it will bring colder air into the area by Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be in the mid 20s on Thursday with lows in the lower teens and upper single digits which is average for this time of year.

By the weekend, high pressure and a warm front will bring back the very mild weather with highs in the 40s by Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW -> NW 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Early showers, overcast and windy. HIGH: 47 (temps. decrease)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, closer to normal lows. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers mainly for Sheboygan area. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, back to seasonal. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild again. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance for snow flurries? HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for flurries. HIGH: 31

