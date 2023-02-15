3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from Mars

What's the latest word from the rovers and the helicopter, Brad?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It seems like it’s been a while since we checked in on the Red Planet (OK, it’s been a little over 2 weeks, but it was almost 8 weeks before that).

Brad Spakowitz catches us up on all that’s going on with our neighboring planet, which is populated entirely by robots.

So check out their vacation photos as we find out what Perseverance and Curiosity have been up to and what the Ingenuity helicopter has been up, up and away to!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
TSA: Owners of guns at Appleton checkpoint had no malicious intent
Audio recording device on a hallway ceiling at Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay City Hall rejects attorney’s demand to remove audio surveillance
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a...
Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant

Latest News

Lisa Lucht remembers her years at WBAY
WBAY's 70th anniversary: Lisa Lucht remembers her time at the station
Attorney wants to withdraw from Schaubusiness case after attack
New video of Schabusiness attacking lawyer
Governor Evers will deliver budget address
Compromise is the key word in Madison tonight
Candles from Door County for Turkey and Syria
Door County makes candles for Turkey
Turning much cooler
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW