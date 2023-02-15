3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It seems like it’s been a while since we checked in on the Red Planet (OK, it’s been a little over 2 weeks, but it was almost 8 weeks before that).

Brad Spakowitz catches us up on all that’s going on with our neighboring planet, which is populated entirely by robots.

So check out their vacation photos as we find out what Perseverance and Curiosity have been up to and what the Ingenuity helicopter has been up, up and away to!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.