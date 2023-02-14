Wisconsin DMV extends school bus driver testing waiver of engine parts questions

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is extending a testing waiver for prospective school bus drivers in an effort to curb hiring challenges for the position.

The DMV said that the portion of the test that identifies “under the hood” engine components will be waived until Nov. 27, 2024, in the hopes that more drivers will be comfortable applying for their school bus license. Drivers will not have to identify engine parts during the pre-trip vehicle inspection portion of their skills test. All other written and road test components will continue, as is.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained that knowing all the components of a bus engine doesn’t mean a person’s safe driving skills aren’t there.

“By removing this potential barrier, we hope that more drivers will apply to add the school bus license to their credentials and, hopefully, help their community and school district,” Boardman said.

Wisconsin is one of six states using the long-term extension of exemption, which was put into place by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The DMV said that 69 people used this exemption in Wisconsin between January and September of 2022 to get their school bus license.

FMCSA initially issued this exemption as a three-month waiver in January of 2022.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a...
Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant
A cattle truck fell on its side at Lime Kiln and Verlin roads in Green Bay
Crash knocks over truck carrying 41 cows near Green Bay
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Maylia Sotelo
Teen charged in fentanyl overdose death wants case moved to juvenile court

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Strobe light used by the Centegix crisis alert system will be installed in 40 Green Bay Area...
$1.8 million alarm system for Green Bay schools is first of its kind in Wisconsin
Strobe light used by the Centegix crisis alert system will be installed in 40 Green Bay Area...
Green Bay schools buy visually-based alert system
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness lunges at attorney, judge unhappy with delays
Construction of a biomass boiler in Laona in Forest County
$3.5 million biomass energy project under construction in Forest County