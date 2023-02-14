Transfer portal paying dividends for Phoenix

Kimberly grad Schreiber lost for season with shoulder injury
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A pair of transfer portal additions have come up big for Kevin Borseth and the Phoenix this season due to injuries and depth issues.

Former St. Louis guard Natalie McNeal had a career day with 16 points and 16 rebounds in Green Bay’s latest win over Oakland. Fellow transfer Tatum Koenig, who played last year at Bradley, has been another contributor off the bench for the Phoenix this season with 4.5 points in 16 minutes per game.

Including former Milwaukee guard Sydney Levy, the Phoenix have three players that transferred in from other programs at one point. Making the transfer portal a good source of talent for the Phoenix program in recent years.

“I love that portal. I absolutely love it. There’s not a whole lot of wooing going on. At the end of the day these players are zeroed in on, they want to have a good basketball experience. In all reality, we provide, in my opinion, the best basketball experience of any place in the country. Nobody gives a better basketball experience. At that point, for those players, that potentially didn’t have one, want to have one, and this is a great spot for them to land,” said head coach Kevin Borseth.

Green Bay enters the week atop the Horizon League standings by a half-game with four contests remaining. A conference title race they will have to finish without guard Maddy Schreiber after the Kimberly grad had season ending shoulder surgery.

This season, Schreiber trails only Levy with 9.9 points a game, but has been sidelined since Green Bay’s January 14th win at Cleveland State.

“Take your leading scorer out of your lineup. Somebody who rebounds, somebody that plays defense, somebody that’s a good passer, somebody that does everything on the court. Take one of your best players off the floor, and what you do beyond that it’s difficult. Everybody’s done their share of trying to fill that void. I don’t know next man up, if it’s next man up, it’s giving somebody else an opportunity. So, hopefully down the road it will be better for us all,” said Borseth.

