Smoking materials set fire to Fond du Lac addiction treatment center

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says smoking materials are to blame for a fire at The Blandine House, a residential treatment center for people recovering from addictions.

Firefighters were alerted to smoke coming from a kitchen wall towards the back of the building at 25 N. Park Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters attacked the wall from the kitchen and the outside of the building where they found a smoldering fire. They also had to tear up part of the basement ceiling.

The Blandine House was evacuated for about 90 minutes before it was safe to go back inside.

The cause of the fire was smoking materials that were improperly discarded on the deck attached to the back of the building. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reminds people to always discard smoking materials in an appropriate, fire-proof receptacle.

