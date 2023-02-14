RAIN & WIND ON THE WAY FOR VALENTINE’S DAY EVENING

There is no “Cuddle Alert” in effect for Valentine’s Day this year due to unseasonably mild and record setting temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s. The old record high is 46° in both Green Bay and Appleton. Both cities are expected to set a new record today.

Tuesday Evening Planner (wbay)

If you are heading out for dinner or movie this evening, pack an umbrella. Areas of rain should develop by mid to late afternoon and wet weather is going to continue all evening long. Gusty winds over 30 mph can be expected as well. Temperatures this evening and tonight will hold steady in the 40s.

We’re going to start Wednesday off on a mild note with temperatures in the mid 40s, but they will be cooling into the 30s by the afternoon. Lingering showers will be around to start off the day. Some passing flakes or light snow showers may occur across the Northwoods. Wind gusts from the west and northwest between 30 and 40 mph are possible.

Accumulating snow is still a possibility for some on Thursday, especially south and east of the Fox Valley. Like last Thursday, whatever occurs is likely going to have a sharp cutoff on the northern edge of the snow. Model data is still all over the place with projected snowfall amounts from near zero to over 6″. Stay tuned.

Thursday's Snow Maker (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 10-20 G25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/WNW 15-30+ MPH

VALENTINE’S DAY: Rain develops by late afternoon. Record highs possible. HIGH: 50 (Green Bay record high: 46 in 1934)

TONIGHT: Evening rain. More scattered showers late. Mild and breezy. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & wind. Lingering showers, some flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow... Maybe several inches south & east? Colder and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 25 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of flake or light snow. HIGH: 37

