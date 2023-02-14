MORE RECORD HIGHS, FOLLOWED BY LATE-DAY RAIN

It’s hard to believe that we’re getting this weather in February... We’re expecting another round of record warmth this afternoon. Look for mild highs in the upper-half of the 40s to nearly 50 degrees. These temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than normal for what’s more typical for Valentine’s Day!

You’ll see some sun this morning, but clouds will quickly increase across Wisconsin. By the end of the afternoon, umbrellas will pop open as we get widespread rain. It will continue through this evening, then taper to scattered showers after midnight. We’re expecting rainfall totals from one-quarter of an inch closer to the lakeshore, to three-quarters of an inch to the northwest of Shawano.

Lingering rain showers may have some wet snow flakes mixed in tomorrow morning across the Northwoods. Otherwise, Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures will hold in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

We’re still watching for a storm system moving through the region on Thursday. This weathermaker will bring a narrow band of heavy snow across the region. The exact track of this snow remains uncertain, although it’s more likely to happen southeast of Green Bay... Thursday’s severe weather outlook is LOW, but could be elevated into the MODERATE category. Stay tuned over the next couple days as we get more refined data on this storm.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 15-30+ MPH

VALENTINE’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Late rain. More record highs possible. HIGH: 49 (Green Bay record high: 46 in 1934)

TONIGHT: Evening rain. More scattered showers late. Mild and breezy. LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but windy. Light rain and snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow... Maybe several inches east? Colder and blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few flakes. HIGH: 37

