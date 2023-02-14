Man convicted in Fond du Lac fire bombing

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been convicted on charges in a 2106 fire bombing in Fond du Lac.

On Feb. 14, Jonas M. Johnson. 24, pleaded no contest to felony counts of Damage to Property by Use of Explosives (Party to a Crime) 1st Degree Reckless Injury (Party to a Crime), and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Party to a Crime). The court found him guilty. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison during sentencing.

Johnson was also convicted of two misdemeanors from a 2022 domestic violence incident.

On July 19, 2016, Fond du Lac officers and firefighters were called to a possible fire at a duplex on Doty Street. Investigators say damage was consistent with an explosion in or around a mailbox. A field of debris was found near the blast and extended through the surrounding area.

The next day, state, local and federal investigators conducted a “post-blast scene examination” and confirmed the explosion started in the mailbox on the south exterior wall.

There were four people in the duplex at the time of the explosion. One victim was treated for injuries at a Fond du Lac hospital. The victim said he had been knocked to the ground by the explosion.

The criminal complaint states the victim was diagnosed with “a contusion, fracture, sprain, head injury, neck injury, tympanic membrane rupture, blast injury, pulmonary contusion, head pain, rib fractures, and intra-abdominal injury.”

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms examined bomb debris and metal from the scene. They found two metal pieces that had “residues of pyrotechnic mixture” on the surface. One of the pieces had a hole made by a projectile. Two pieces of plastic were also found to have residues of a pyrotechnic mixture.

The ATF found the materials to be consistent with an improvised explosive weapon.

“The device consisted of a plastic container filled with a quantity of explosive powder identified by laboratory analysis as a pyrotechnic mixture. Absence of an electrical or mechanical initiation system indicated a length of burning type fuse initiated the device. The device was placed inside of a mailbox on the exterior of the residence,” reads the criminal complaint.

Investigators interviewed neighbors who reported seeing two people running from the area after the explosion. Witnesses reported seeing them run southwest from Doty to W. Division. One was described as having “shaggy hair.” Another was carrying a backpack.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from neighbors, which recorded an “abrupt bright flash” at the home. Two people were seen running off.

On July 12, a witness reported being told that a teen named Elliot had created a homemade bomb and placed it at the Doty Street home. It was allegedly done in retaliation for one of the residents having “ripped him off.”

On July 13, detectives interviewed one of the residents known as VICTIM E. The victim said Jonas Johnson had sent him a text message after the bombing and knew what happened.

In 2019, the detective interviewed VICTIM E again. The victim stated that Schneider had paid Jonas Johnson $175 to put the device in the mailbox.

In 2021, investigators again interviewed VICTIM E again. He agreed to talk about what happened during the bombing.

VICTIM E claimed he had been dealing marijuana to Schneider. The victim stated Schneider gave him several thousand dollars for a pound of marijuana, but the victim’s regular supplier was not available. The victim had to go to a different source, and the quality was not up to Schneider’s standards. The victim stated he would return the marijuana, but that didn’t happen. Instead, he and another person came up with a story that the victim had gotten robbed. The man beat up the victim to make it look like an actual robbery happened. The duo split the marijuana and either “smoked it or sold it.”

Schneider found out, made a bomb, and hired Johnson to put the bomb in the victim’s mailbox, according to investigators.

A video from the scene ended up on Snapchat.

Schneider is also facing charges in the bombing. His case remains open in Fond du Lac County.

