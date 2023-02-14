Local flower shops ready for big Valentine’s Day business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumers plan to spend an average of $187 on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2023, according to Lending Tree.

Projected spending is down slightly from 2022, but higher than in 2020 and 2021.

The survey found among women, flowers top the Valentine’s Day wish list. A special meal, cards, and candy are also top items.

Local flower shops are ready for one of the biggest days of the year for their business. Action 2 News This Morning stopped by Flowerama in Green Bay to see what’s popular this year. Watch the video above.

