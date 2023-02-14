Loaded handgun, ammo found in carry-on at Appleton airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Feb. 13(TSA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A TSA officer found a loaded handgun and ammunition in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at Appleton International Airport on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration says the gun was detected when it went through the X-ray.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted, but the TSA did not say whether the passenger was allowed to board their flight.

The TSA says it was the second gun intercepted at the checkpoint in the last week and the fourth one this year -- compared to two firearms in all of 2022. There were also many instances of undeclared or improperly packed firearms in checked bags this year, the TSA says.

“Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender,” Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

Firearms in checked luggage need to be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-back case, separate from ammunition, and declared when checking in with the airline.

The penalty for bringing weapons to the airport recently increased to as much as $14,950. The TSA determines the penalty on a case-by-case basis.

