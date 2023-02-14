INTERVIEW: Yoga event raising money for mental health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s said that yoga is good for the body and the mind. This weekend, a local yoga group is holding a fundraiser for NAMI Brown County -- the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The event comes on the heels of two reports. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that suicide rates rose in 2021 after a two-year decline. Younger people and people of color were most affected. Then Monday, CDC data showed 57% of teenage girls feel persistently sad or hopeless -- a 60% rise and the highest level in a decade.

It’s more empirical proof that mental health challenges are on the rise. Jaime Lee, founder of Crazy Heart Yoga, and organizer of this weekend’s event, has been in those dark places. People who watch Jeff Alexander’s “Small Towns” reports might recognize her from his story last May about how she overcame grief and depression to put her hometown in a shining light.

Lee joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the event, Ryan’s Ripple, and how people can participate. She also talks about what yoga has done for her and what she’s seen it do for others.

Jaime Lee has become a beacon of positivity in her community

