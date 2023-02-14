Green Bay school board agrees to $1.8 million alarm system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new type of security system will soon be in place at every Green Bay area public school.

The school board voted 6-1 Monday night to spend $1.8 million over 5 years with a company called Centegix. However, that company has faced scrutiny elsewhere.

The biggest concern at the school board meeting centered on the cost of the system beyond the initial 5-year contract. If the district does decide to extend, Centegix would receive a recurring fee each year of more than $325,000.

The system works by providing visual cues during an emergency using strobe lighting and different colors for different types of incidents.

Staff would have badges that are able to sound the alarm or lock down a school. It would also be used for a medical emergency or a teacher needing assistance.

Josh Patchak, chief operations officer for the Green Bay Area Public School District, explained, “They are wirelessly installed, which allows us to get them in places where normally we can’t get things -- gymnasiums, bathrooms. When there’s a crisis in the building, we frequently rely on the P.A. to make an announcement. If you’re in a gym class, you can’t hear it; in a band class, you can’t hear it.”

Centegix was the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by a school district in North Carolina which bought the same system that’s being installed here. The district claimed that the system didn’t work properly.

The lawsuit was settled in 2020.

Green Bay district officials say they’re convinced after checking references it was an isolated incident.

“We got the information they have a 98 percent renewal rate. So at the end of the day, after talking to people, we determined that they have these troubles behind them,” Patchak said.

The process to install the security system will begin this spring with the hope of having it ready to go later this fall.

