Green Bay high school students will be admitted directly to UW-Green Bay

UW-Green Bay campus
UW-Green Bay campus(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seniors in Green Bay public high schools won’t have to worry about applying for college and waiting for that acceptance letter if they attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Monday, the university announced the first direct college admissions initiative in the state.

Starting next year with the graduating class of 2024, seniors from East, Preble, Southwest and West, John Dewey Academy of Learning, Minoka-Hill, and the Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation can skip the application and start the enrollment process for UW-Green Bay. The majority are expected to attend classes at the Green Bay campus, but students can also attend the UWGB campuses in Manitowoc, Marinette or Sheboygan.

Career counselors from the university will work with students while still in high school to collect their information, determine financial needs, and help with their education goals. Counselors will also help students decide whether to pursue a degree program, certificate, non-credit option, or start at a technical college.

The university says direct admission is best suited for students who:

  • desire to pursue a secondary education
  • want or need to continue their education locally
  • can’t afford the cost of living in a dorm
  • want to work while going to college

“This program speaks directly to the student who might not have thought of themselves as continuing their education after high school,” Chancellor Michael Alexander said in a statement. “This is one more way that we are working to rethink how education in our region can be of value to as many people as possible so that no matter who you are, where you’re from, or what you want to be, you have the opportunity to learn and continue to rise throughout life.”

The university has published more information under the Admissions section of its website.

