Green Bay airport offers puppy love for Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and if you happen to be flying out of or into Green Bay, someone special is waiting for you.
Austin Straubel International Airport is setting up a kissing booth featuring some puppy love.
Therapy dogs will be on-hand throughout the month to give out a little extra TLC. Tuesday they’ll be at the airport from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Organizers say their goal is to bring a few more smiles to the airport.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.