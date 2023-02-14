Green Bay airport offers puppy love for Valentine’s Day

Austin Straubel says the therapy dogs will offer travelers TLC all month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and if you happen to be flying out of or into Green Bay, someone special is waiting for you.

Austin Straubel International Airport is setting up a kissing booth featuring some puppy love.

Therapy dogs will be on-hand throughout the month to give out a little extra TLC. Tuesday they’ll be at the airport from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Organizers say their goal is to bring a few more smiles to the airport.

