Evers announces plan to keep Brewers in Milwaukee for two more decades

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) has announced a plan to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for another two decades.

The plan is part of the governor’s biennial budget proposal. The governor wants to make a one-time investment of $290 million from the state’s budget surplus instead of using long-term bonding for the stadium.

“Without this investment, the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball could leave Milwaukee as soon as the conclusion of the 2030 season when the current lease with American Family Field expires,” reads a statement from the Evers administration.

The governor’s office says the investment would save taxpayers more than $200 million, and generate more than $400 million in revenue.

Evers says the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District oversees American Family Field, and they do not have “resources to meet existing contractual and legal obligations to maintain and update.”

“I’ve been watching baseball in Milwaukee since the County Stadium days when I had the chance of a lifetime to watch Warren Spahn’s 300th-career game there way back when. As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I’m so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another twenty years and to usher in a new generation of Brewers fans in Wisconsin who can grow up rooting for the home team just like I did,” said Gov. Evers.

Since opening in 2001, American Family Field, formerly Miller Park, has generated $2.5 billion in economic output for the state. The stadium supports about 3,000 jobs.

The investment is part of Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal, which must be approved by the legislature.

The state has recorded a $7 billion budget surplus.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized the governor for dropping a “bomb in the budget.”

“When the Bucks had a similar situation, Democrats and Republicans worked together to find a solution on the best path forward. Instead, Governor Evers drops this bomb in the budget, never mentioning or attempting to collaborate with the Legislature in any way,” writes Vos.

