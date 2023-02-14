Door County Candle Company giving profits from “Hope” candle to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief

Door County Candle Company celebrates volunteers helping with its fundraising candles (file...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Candle Company raised $2,000 in its first weekend selling a candle for Turkey and Syria earthquake relief.

The Sturgeon Bay candlemaker is donating 100% of the profits from its “Hope” candles to UNICEF, which is focused on children and families in the emergency response.

The “Hope” candle sells for $29.95 and is described as a “proprietary blend of vanilla.” It’s being sold in its store at 5789 Highway 42 and online.

It’s been almost a year since the Door County Candle Company started selling Ukraine candles to raise money for humanitarian relief efforts after the Russian invasion.

Owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, who’s Ukrainian, started with a goal of selling 15,000 blue and yellow candles, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She told Action 2 News Tuesday donations have exceeded $868,000 so far.

The candle company has also sold long-burning tin candles to ship to Ukraine to provide light when Russia started attacking Ukraine’s power grid and a candle for Hurricane Ian relief efforts last fall.

