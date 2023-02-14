Doctors encourage parents to talk about date violence

Doctors advise talking with their teens to make sure if they're in a relationship it's a healthy one.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin doctors are asking parents to check in with their teens, making sure if they’re in a relationship that it’s a healthy one.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Experts say relationships land on a spectrum from healthy to unhealthy to abusive.

Dr. Paula Cody with U.W. Health says the most recent studies show 1 in 12 teenagers have been a victim of dating-related physical violence and it’s the same percentage for kids who are victims of dating-related sexual violence.

Cody says it’s regularly under-reported but there are signs to look for in any kind of relationships your teen is in.

“Some signs of unhealthy relationships include invasion of privacy, someone needing to know where you are at all times constant putdowns. Obviously, any physical violence is a big red flag,” said Dr. Cody, Medical Director of Adolescent Medicine.

Cody said parents can help by modeling healthy relationships and keeping the conversation open so teens feel safe talking about any concerns.

