CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

