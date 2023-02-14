Competency hearing Tuesday for woman in murder, dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing will be held Tuesday morning for a Green Bay woman charged in a murder and dismemberment case.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is accused of killing and mutilating Shad Thyrion last February.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to determine whether Schabusiness is competent to stand trial and assist in her defense. Her trial is scheduled to start on March 6. That could change based on the outcome of Tuesday’s hearing.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

An “NGI” plea comes with a mental competency examination.

During a hearing earlier this month, Schabusiness’s attorney requested the trial be pushed back so he could prepare for the “voluminous” amount of evidence to be presented by the state. A judge refused the request.

The prosecution is expected to call up to 37 witnesses.

Last February, Green Bay police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.