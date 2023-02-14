Brown County unveils plans for opioid settlement money

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials unveiled a four-pronged approach to curbing the ongoing opioid epidemic using money from the opioid makers.

Brown County is receiving more than $5 million from a nationwide settlement in 2021 with major pharmaceutical companies.

The county would:

Hire a clinical professional with treatment specialties in mental health and addiction

Disperse a grant for local detox services that aren’t hospital-based

Offer sober living support for up to 12 new clients

Hire two new investigators for the county’s drug task force with a goal “to dismantle and disrupt drug trafficking organizations at the source,” Sheriff Todd Delain said.

“By having this money and being able to take a multi-pronged approach to it, both from the human services and law enforcement, I think it gives Brown County, hopefully, another tool in the toolbox to fight this,” Brown County Board Chair Pat Buckley said.

The county board is expected to vote on the funding plan Wednesday. If approved, it would invest the funds over a 10-year period.

