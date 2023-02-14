Barbershop Quartet serenades on Valentine’s Day

It’s an over two-decade long tradition for the Fox Valleyaires Chorus
Fox Valleyaires
Fox Valleyaires(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) - While some people are choosing to have a laidback Valentine’s Day, others are going the extra mile to make the holiday special for loved ones. The Fox Valleyaires Barbershop Quartet greeted unsuspecting people in song.

Since 1944, the Fox Valleyaires has been putting on performances; for over 20 years, they’ve made Valentine’s Day serenades their unique tradition.

Today, the chorus split up into three groups of quartets and visited around the area, spanning from Kaukana to Neenah.

Some of their stops today included schools, nursing homes, and office buildings. Richard Staedt says he has fond memories of singing with the Barbershop Quartet.

“It brought her to tears to the point where you could see her lips quivering a little bit,” says Staedt. “The song touched her so much. It’s kind of amazing how songs can affect people. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

For more information on the Fox Valleyaires performances, we have a link here.

