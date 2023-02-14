Attorney demands removal of audio recording devices at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney representing the Wisconsin State Senate has sent a letter to the mayor of Green Bay demanding the removal of audio recording devices at City Hall.

Attorney Ryan J. Walsh sent the letter Monday to Mayor Eric Genrich.

“I represent the Wisconsin State Senate, which has learned that you have installed extremely sensitive audio-recording devices at Green Bay City Hall, capable of intercepting low-volume oral conversations. As far as we are aware, these devices are on the ceilings in the hallways outside (1) the first floor Clerk’s office, (2) the City Council chambers, (3) the Mayor’s office—and perhaps elsewhere. These hallway bugs are placed in areas where members of the public—attorneys and their clients, constituents discussing political issues, journalists conducting off-the-record conversations, and our colleagues in the Senate, to name just a few groups—retreat to discuss matters discreetly,” Walsh states.

“We understand that the public was not informed of this surveillance equipment when it was installed and that the Green Bay city government has not been informing those entering City Hall about the audio surveillance. No sign anywhere had warned that audio recording devices are deployed throughout City Hall. Nevertheless, members of the public have been subject to its audio surveillance.

“This surveillance activity is not only disturbing. It is unlawful. The State Legislature, from which the City of Green Bay derives its authority, has never delegated this power to it. And it never would.”

The letter demands that the city immediately disable audio recording devices within City Hall and “destroy all illegally obtained audio recordings.”

The letter calls on Genrich to make assurances by 5 p.m. Tuesday that all audio surveillance has ceased. It also calls for recordings to be destroyed by 3 p.m. Friday.

The letter threatens court action should the city not comply.

The letter says the audio recording devices are a violation of Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control Law.

“More, this surveillance has also certainly captured communications to which no one has consented. There is no indication that the City had ever informed any member of the public of this audio surveillance. Nor is there any evidence that City Hall had posted signs warning that audio-recording devices are used in the building,” writes Walsh.

Last week, concerns over the devices were raised at a Green Bay Common Council meeting.

State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) also issued a statement calling the practice illegal, saying that there is no one-party consent given which is required by state law.

The city attorney tells Action 2 News the building has 14 recording devices for surveillance, but beginning in the winter of 2021 three were installed, at the order of the mayor, that have the ability to record conversations. Those are located in the first- and second-floor hallways.

The City contends that the cameras with audio capabilities do not violate Wisconsin’s Electronic Surveillance Control Law, and while not required to install signage, signs will go up in the near future.

The mayor has not commented to Action 2 News. The city attorney released a statement to us:

“Surveillance needs at City Hall have evolved in recent years due to safety concerns related to multiple situations where staff and members of the public reported threatening interactions. One-party consent is a legal standard with respect to private conversations and isn’t applicable to the surveillance of a public building such as City Hall.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concern over the audio devices.

“There’s video surveillance cameras all over this country, but most of them don’t do audio recording because of our wiretapping laws which make it very complicated to record audio in public places, and occasionally they do crop up, but I have never heard of one in a state legislature or mayor’s office, and I think that’s a potentially sensitive area,” ACLU Senior Policy Analyst Jay Stanley told us.

Stanley explained, “In a place like a city hall or a state legislature, a lot of politics goes on there, people have side conversations, talk strategy, and number one, that means you’re likely to have people having confidential conversations, but number two, it means there’s a strong incentive for people to try and listen in on those conversations and abuse any microphones that might be present.”

