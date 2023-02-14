AT&T donation creates NWTC public safety scholarship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin Technical College received a $15,000 contribution from AT&T to help create a new scholarship program.

The scholarship will be available to students pursuing public safety careers, which include law enforcement, corrections services, or emergency and fire management.

The announcement was made Monday at NWTC’s Green Bay campus.

Officials say the scholarships will be awarded to deserving students who want to make a difference in their communities as first responders but face financial barriers.

“AT&T understands that there is no connection more important than one connection that can save a life. Investing in those people that are doing the work of saving those lives is something that’s very, very important to us,” the company’s Robyn Gruner said.

Students need to apply for the scholarship by April 30. Details on how to apply can be found on NWTC’s website.

