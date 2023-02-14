$3.5 million biomass energy project under construction in Forest County

Construction of a biomass boiler in Laona in Forest County
Construction of a biomass boiler in Laona in Forest County(Nicolet Hardwoods Corporation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
LAONA, Wis. (WBAY) - A $3.5 million biomass energy project for lumber manufacturing is under construction in Laona. Nicolet Hardwoods Corporation (NHC) says besides using renewable energy, its project will help reduce the risk of forest fires.

The biomass boiler uses steam to dry lumber as part of the lumber manufacturing process. The project will also use hemlock, which is abundant in the Northwoods and reduces construction costs. Hemlock can be used in Mass Timber structures and floor, wall and roof construction.

NHC says it’s using suppliers and vendors throughout central and northeast Wisconsin, so the project is already benefiting local jobs and local economies.

The biomass boiler should be completed in May. An existing building is also being renovated to store organic matter for fuel and sawdust, and includes the construction of a new conveyer system to deliver fuel to the boiler.

