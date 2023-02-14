3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rusty crayfish, mushroom memory, and she’s not that into you

It's a brilliant mashup of topics
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a brilliant mashup of topics in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:

The rusty crayfish is an invasive species that’s been in Wisconsin lakes since the 1970s. A new study shows their population is collapsing. But is that good news?

Learn about a type of mushroom that could help grow brain cells and improve memory. Get details about these medicinal mushrooms.

And happy Valentine’s Day. How do you know if your first date is going well? Brad shows you, there’s an app for that.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

