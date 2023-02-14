3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dogs sniff out CWD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dogs can sniff out drugs, bombs, people, cancer, and COVID-19. Now scientists are teaching old dogs a new trick to detect chronic wasting disease (CWD) from deer droppings. Could it eliminate the need for hunters to drop off their samples to the DNR?

Also, a study finds snowy landscapes can improve your body image. Researcher sent women out into the snow. Brad Spakowitz tells you how it changed their mental state -- and whether snow is required.

Plus, who doesn’t love free?! Butterflies and bumblebees will love this free stuff! Find out where you can get free seeds to help save our pollinators. OK, we won’t keep you in suspense, you can CLICK HERE -- our pollinators need you!

