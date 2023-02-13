WIAA releases girls basketball playoff brackets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The path to the Resch Center is a little clearer after the WIAA released the brackets for the upcoming girls basketball playoffs.

Second-ranked Neenah received a one seed after securing an FVA title with a win over Hortonville on Friday. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears are a three seed behind Superior, and wouldn’t have a rematch with the Rockets until the sectional finals. Fellow FVA foe Kaukauna also received a three seed in a different sectional.

Defending Division 2 state champion Notre Dame is a one seed as they begin their title defense. Fox Valley Lutheran is a regional two seed opposite the Tritons. New London is also a regional top seed in a separate sectional. The Bulldogs face West De Pere this Thursday in what will amount to a Bay Conference title game.

Freedom has been the top ranked squad in division three for much of the season, and receives a regional top seed as well. Opposite the Irish are their North Eastern rivals from Wrightstown. The defending champions from Waupun are a regional two seed, as well.

St. Mary Catholic and Laconia both received regional top seeds when the brackets came out. The Spartans are looking to make a return to the Resch Center after falling in the title game to Aquinas last year.

In division five, Lourdes Academy, Wabeno/Laona and Sevastopol received a bye in next week’s regional quarterfinals after getting the top two seeds in their regionals.

Click the links below for the full brackets for each division:

