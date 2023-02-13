Walz: Pilot who down object over Lake Huron took off in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The pilot who downed an unidentified flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday started their mission in Madison. While the planes that were stationed at Truax Field are long gone, the Wisconsin National Guard base is currently hosting members of the counterparts in Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard pilots were part of the 148th Fighter Wing, based in Duluth, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Sunday night, noting that they took off from the Wisconsin capital.

“The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe,” he wrote.

The Wisconsin National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, which is based at Truax Field, saw its final F-16 depart last year. Currently, its pilots are ramping up for the arrival of F-35 fighters later this year.

The mission was the fourth over the previous eight days in which Americans down a flying object over U.S. airspace. Pentagon officials said afterwards they believe the events have no peacetime precedent.

The first down object was a balloon from China that was spotted crossing the U.S. in late January. It was brought down after reaching the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, fighter jets last week also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska.

Pentagon officials said they posed no security threats, but so little was known about them that Pentagon officials were ruling nothing out — not even UFOs.

U.S. authorities have made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them. But the unusually assertive response was raising questions about whether such use of force was warranted, particularly as administration officials said the objects were not of great national security concern and the downings were just out of caution.

