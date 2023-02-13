Teen girls experiencing more mental health challenges, study says

Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Teen girls in the U.S. experienced record levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s bi-annual youth risk behavior survey.

The responses, collected in the fall of 2021, offer the first look at trends since the start of the pandemic.

According to the survey, 57% of teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, which is double the rate for teen boys.

Nearly a third of teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide.

The CDC said both of those metrics had “increased dramatically” over the past 10 years.

The CDC data published Monday underscores “significant” declines in youth health and well-being overall.

In addition, about one in seven teen girls said they had at some point been forced to have sex, and nearly one in five have experienced sexual violence in the past year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F-16 fighter jets - Cropped Photo: Courtesy US Air Force
F-16 shoots down object over Lake Huron
Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Richard Sotka
Man charged with killing two women booked into Brown County Jail
Speared sturgeon at Lake Winnebago
Sturgeon spearing day 1: great memories, fewer shacks

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
The White House said President Joe Biden has “terminated” the Architect of the Capitol after an...
White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Teen charged in fentanyl overdose death wants case moved to juvenile court
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
White House Karine Jean-Pierre made the comment Monday about the objects recently shot down.
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says