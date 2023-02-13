State Championship Singles Pool is wrapping up in Appleton

The best pool players came together in Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are about 900 players participating in the Singles Pool Tournament this week.

The prizes range from $500 to $1,500. Winners will advance to the Team State Championship, which will be held in Wausau next month.

Dean Roeseler, President and CEO of Dr Pool Promotions, comments on the event: “It’s a two stage tournament. The first stage started on Thursday. 9-ball or 10-ball depending on your classification. And Friday night started the 8-ball. And today is the finals basically of all the divisions coming together.”

Some players showing up to this event have been playing for decades.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’

Latest News

Mild conditions stay around for a few more days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Pool tournament in Appleton
Pool tournament in Appleton wraps up
Valentine's Day ruined by scammers
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT Romance scams - how Valentine's Day can be ruined
F-16 fighter jets - Cropped Photo: Courtesy US Air Force
FAA closes airspace over Lake Michigan briefly - object shot down over Lake Huron