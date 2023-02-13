State Championship Singles Pool is wrapping up in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are about 900 players participating in the Singles Pool Tournament this week.

The prizes range from $500 to $1,500. Winners will advance to the Team State Championship, which will be held in Wausau next month.

Dean Roeseler, President and CEO of Dr Pool Promotions, comments on the event: “It’s a two stage tournament. The first stage started on Thursday. 9-ball or 10-ball depending on your classification. And Friday night started the 8-ball. And today is the finals basically of all the divisions coming together.”

Some players showing up to this event have been playing for decades.

