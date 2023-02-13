RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy low clouds, mainly northwest of the Fox Valley, will give way to more sunshine. High pressure to our west will keep our sky clear through tonight.

Even with a brisk west wind, it’s going to be an unusually mild day. High temperatures this afternoon will rise into the middle 40s, which is 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of February. Record high temperatures may be broken later today... Green Bay’s record high is 43 degrees, set back on this date in 1990.

Believe it or not, tomorrow looks even warmer! Thanks to a south breeze, Valentine’s Day will end with highs pushing 50 degrees. It will be another day with record warmth across the area. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Look for widespread rain heading into Tuesday evening. Many folks will pick up about half an inch of rain by Wednesday morning.

We’re also watching a storm system that will pass through the region on Thursday. This weathermaker will likely bring a swath of accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. Right now, it’s too early to know how much snow we’re going to get... But it does look like the heavier snowfall totals will be mainly southeast of the Fox Valley. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early clouds northwest, otherwise, sunny. Brisk winds. Record highs possible. HIGH: 45 (Green Bay record high: 43 in 1990)

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Not that cold. Wind weakens. LOW: 31, steady temps late

VALENTINE’S DAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. More record warmth. Rain late, and at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow... Maybe several inches east? Colder and blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 41

