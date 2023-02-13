Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant

Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a...
Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a shooting in Green Bay(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two brothers -- Jose Hernandez and Omar Hernandez -- were charged Monday with a deadly shooting in Green Bay over the weekend.

Omar Hernandez is being held on $1 million bond. Jose Hernandez’s bond was set at $750,000. Both men face counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Under terms of the bond, they can’t have any contact with each other.

Prosecutors say a fight at a restaurant led to a confrontation at a house on the 900-block of Clayton Place early Saturday morning. One person died. Another was shot 3 times but survived.

There’s a video showing both men in possession of a handgun, prosecutors said, but Omar Hernandez admitted he fired the weapon.

According to prosecutors, the brothers then returned to their home, disassembled the gun, and hid it in a box of rice.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

The district attorney’s office asked for a higher bond amount for Omar Hernandez arguing he was the shooter and alleging he lied while on the record.

