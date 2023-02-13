Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two brothers -- Jose Hernandez and Omar Hernandez -- were charged Monday with a deadly shooting in Green Bay over the weekend.

Omar Hernandez is being held on $1 million bond. Jose Hernandez’s bond was set at $750,000. Both men face counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Under terms of the bond, they can’t have any contact with each other.

Prosecutors say a fight at a restaurant led to a confrontation at a house on the 900-block of Clayton Place early Saturday morning. One person died. Another was shot 3 times but survived.

There’s a video showing both men in possession of a handgun, prosecutors said, but Omar Hernandez admitted he fired the weapon.

According to prosecutors, the brothers then returned to their home, disassembled the gun, and hid it in a box of rice.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

The district attorney’s office asked for a higher bond amount for Omar Hernandez arguing he was the shooter and alleging he lied while on the record.

