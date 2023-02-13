Outagamie County judge sets bond at $2 million cash in 1988 cold case

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A court hearing was held in Outagamie County for the man accused in the 1988 cold case murder of Betty Rolf. A judge set Gene Meyer’s bond at $2 million cash.

Familial DNA led investigators to Meyer, who was arrested in Washington State two months ago. Meyer previously lived in Valders.

During the hearing, Meyer shook his head as the charges against him were read, including first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

Rolf was found dead near a railroad crossing and bridge on W. Spencer St. in Grand Chute on November 7, 1988. She was sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

The case went cold for decades, but in February 2019 advances in DNA testing were able to narrow down a list of potential suspects to either Gene Meyer or his brother. The brother provided a DNA sample but Gene Meyer refused.

Eventually, investigators placed Gene Meyer under surveillance and were able to obtain his DNA, which was a match with evidence from the Rolf case.

“He has prior Wisconsin convictions, I believe -- though it is also hard to figure out because of the dated-ness of it -- with burglaries where he got prison, resisting and obstructing, receiving stolen property. He was in Washington, too, where he had convictions for what’s called dangerous drugs,” District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said.

Action 2 News spoke with Betty Rolf’s family after the hearing. They told us they requested this high bail amount in hopes that he never sees the light of day.

The D.A. also indicated Meyer has skills to hide off the grid if he were able to post bail.

“He was located in a very rural area of the State of Washington living on very limited environmental facilities if you will, on some additional property that I don’t believe belonged to him. Nevertheless, due to the age of this, the state does have concerns about him being a flight risk,” Tempelis said.

Meyer is due back in court on February 28.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.