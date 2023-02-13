MILD ON VALETINE’S DAY BUT RAIN & WIND RETURN

We’ve enjoyed another mild day with some record setting highs. Mainly clear conditions are on tap for tonight with lows near 30°. Look for more warmth on Valentine’s Day.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s to low 50s. A few more record highs are expected (the old record for Green Bay is 46°). There should be lots of sun early but clouds will thicken by early afternoon. Rain showers will be possible by about 3 p.m. and thereafter. It’s looking like a wet and windy evening with steady temperatures in the 40s. Bring an umbrella if you’ll be going out on a Valentine’s Day dinner date.

A few showers or flakes may linger into Wednesday. Temperatures should remain mild (40s) early with cooler temperatures by late in the day. Wind gusts from Tuesday evening through Wednesday may be over 30 mph at times.

Another weather maker on Thursday will give us a chance at several inches of snow and more gusty breezes. The highest odds of snow continue to be from the Fox Valley to the south and east. Early projections suggest maybe 2-6″ with this event in general... but it’s still a bit too early to be specific. Stay tuned for more updates.

We’ll have a quick cool down into the 20s for both Thursday and Friday. A return to above normal conditions is on track for the coming weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SSE 10-20 G30+ MPH

TODAY: Sunny with record highs. HIGH: 45 (Green Bay record high: 43 in 1990)

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Not as breezy. LOW: 30

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early sun then clouds. Rain develops by mid afternoon. Wet & windy evening. HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Lingering showers, maybe a few flakes. HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow... Maybe several inches south & east? Colder and blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 40

