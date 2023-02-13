Man charged in 1988 Appleton area killing to appear in court Monday

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of the 1988 murder of a woman in the Appleton area is set to make his first court appearance on the charges Monday.

Gene C. Meyer, 67, has a bail/bond hearing scheduled in Outagamie County Court. He’s charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Sexual Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Meyer was held in a Washington jail for months following his arrest there. He’s now back in Outagamie County to face charges in the killing of Betty Rolf. a bail/bond hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Betty Rolf was found dead near a railroad crossing and bridge on W. Spencer St. in Grand Chute on November 7, 1988. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.

The death was ruled a homicide. The pathologist took swabs from the victim, but in 1988 the Wisconsin Crime Lab did not have the ability to conduct DNA testing. That would change.

Betty Rolf, who was murdered in 1988

On Sept. 10, 2001, a DNA analyst at the lab conducted an analysis of the swabs from the Rolf case. Human DNA was recovered from sperm cell fraction. A DNA profile of the male contributor was identified and subsequently entered into the nationwide CODIS database.

On Feb. 26, 2019, investigators started to conduct a familial DNA search to “detect and statistically rank a list of potential candidates” in the database who may have close biological relatives to the individual who left the DNA evidence. They were able to narrow it down to Gene Meyer or his brother. His brother provided a DNA sample and was eliminated. That left Meyer as the suspect.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the investigators spoke to a niece of Gene Meyer who told them about a conversation she had with her mother, Meyer’s sister, about a family secret involving him. She said her mother told her Meyer phoned and said “Goodbye” and “Thank you for everything.”

She says her mother then told her about that phone call, years ago, “I have a secret...I have a secret...and it’s going to go in my grave.”

One of the investigators started looking into Meyer’s criminal history. He had a few contacts with Appleton police in the late 1980s. His address at the time was about a mile from the murder scene. Meyer also had some criminal history in the State of Washington.

Local investigators contacted the FBI to conduct surveillance on Meyer in Washington.

On Nov. 21, 2022, FBI agents contacted local investigators to report they had obtained DNA swabs from the door handle of Meyer’s truck. The swabs were sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for analysis. The crime lab was able to obtain a DNA profile from the swabs and compare it to the swabs from the Rolf murder.

“The DNA profile from the swabbing of the defendant’s truck matched the DNA profile of the sperm found on the vaginal swabs which were obtained during the autopsy of the murdered victim,” reads the complaint.

