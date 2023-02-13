Family had to evacuate after kitchen fire in DePere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - On February 12, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm., De Pere Fire Rescue Department units were dispatched to 903 Jordan Road in the City of De Pere for a report of a structure fire.

At that address is a single family residence. Upon arrival fire crews found a working fire in the kitchen. Crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire that started on the stove and extended to the kitchen cabinets. Damage was limited to the kitchen with minor smoke damage to the first floor of the home. On arrival, all occupants had been self-evacuated and fire crews were able to locate and remove a missing cat.

Four engines, one ladder, one ambulance, two command cars and approximately 20 firefighters from the area responded to the call. The departments assisting De Pere were from Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Ledgeview and County Rescue.

Fire units were on scene for about an hour. One civilian suffered a minor burn and was treated on scene and released. No firefighters were injured from the fire. The estimated damage to the home is approximately $5,500 and the occupants are staying with family this evening.

De Pere Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that cooking is the leading cause of structure fires and to never leave cooking unattended in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.