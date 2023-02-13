Crash knocks over truck carrying 41 cows near Green Bay

A cattle truck fell on its side at Lime Kiln and Verlin roads in Green Bay
A cattle truck fell on its side at Lime Kiln and Verlin roads in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A cattle hauler carrying 41 cows fell onto its side after a crash just outside Green Bay Monday morning.

The crash involved the cattle hauler and a personal vehicle at Lime Kiln and Verlin roads at about 6:45 a.m., near the JBS plant. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says it arrived to find the tractor-trailer overturned and blocking the intersection, and a power pole struck.

The truck was carrying 41 cows. One died.

One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. We don’t have information about them or their condition.

Animal experts and animal trailers were brought to the scene while firefighters made three large cuts in the trailer to get the cows out. It took over two hours to safely remove all of the cows.

GBMFD says power was knocked out for a few hours until Wisconsin Public Service could get in and complete repairs.

The fire department says the response involved Crosby Heavy Duty Wrecker Service, local agriculture-animal experts, Village of Bellevue Department of Public Works, Brown County Highway Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and WPS.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F-16 fighter jets - Cropped Photo: Courtesy US Air Force
F-16 shoots down object over Lake Huron
Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Richard Sotka
Man charged with killing two women booked into Brown County Jail
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Report: Jets interested in Rodgers

Latest News

A pair of transfer portal additions have come up big for Kevin Borseth and the Phoenix this...
Transfer portal paying off Phoenix women
Betty Rolf, who was murdered in 1988
Outagamie County judge sets bond at $2 million cash in 1988 cold case
Brothers Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with killing one person and wounding another in a...
Prosecutor: Fatal weekend shooting in Green Bay started with fight at a restaurant
Local Expert shares causes and insight on earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey