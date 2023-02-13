Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F-16 fighter jets - Cropped Photo: Courtesy US Air Force
F-16 shoots down object over Lake Huron
Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Richard Sotka
Man charged with killing two women booked into Brown County Jail
Speared sturgeon at Lake Winnebago
Sturgeon spearing day 1: great memories, fewer shacks

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the...
Super Bowl 57
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial looms for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas...
Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
F-16 fighter jets - Cropped Photo: Courtesy US Air Force
F-16 shoots down object over Lake Huron
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800