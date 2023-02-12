A TASTE OF SPRING CONTINUES BUT CHANCES OF RAIN & SNOW FROM 2 SYSTEMS

High pressure is still in control over the Midwest keeping the weather quiet and dry with very mild temperatures. The forecast for day 2 of Sturgeon Spearing and Super Bowl Sunday is mostly sunny and mild temperatures in the mid 40s. The winds will be calmer and clouds may form over the Northwoods because of a weak system over Minnesota. Due to a lack of moisture and a jet stream, the system is very weak so no precipitation will form. To start the new week, high pressure will keep the area mild and sunny, but things will be changing by Tuesday afternoon.

Two back-to-back systems will form, the first one developing off the lee of the Rockies on Tuesday. The system will form over Colorado and move northeast toward Minnesota which means Wisconsin will be on the warmer side creating chances of rain Tuesday afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder may happen, but it’ll be mainly rainfall. A quarter to a half an inch of rain is possible. Highs will be in the mid 40s still with lows in the 20s.

On Wednesday, the system will move into the upper Great Lakes causing some lingering showers in the early morning hours. They’ll be a brief break before the next system comes through bringing a chance of snow on Thursday. It’s too far ahead to determine how much snow we could see, but it’ll be fluffy snow.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild lows. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Sunny and mild again, winds increase. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Sunny start, clouds increase with chances of rain. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and back to seasonal highs. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 33

