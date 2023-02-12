Sturgeon Spearing Season Day 1: fewer shacks than last year

Fewer sturgeon spearers due to poor ice conditions
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearing season is officially here!

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources published their opening day report.

The DNR said Ice conditions likely prevented many from participating this year. Only 3,100 shacks were counted during Saturday’s aerial counts, down significantly from the almost 6,000 shacks last year.

Many who took to the ice Saturday found success, with 522 sturgeon harvested.

There were 169 lake sturgeon harvested Upriver (20 juvenile females, 46 adult females and 103 males) and 353 harvested on Lake Winnebago (35 juvenile females, 171 adult females and 147 males). The Pipe registration station saw the highest number of harvested fish for Lake Winnebago, with 124 lake sturgeon. Indian Point registered the most fish Upriver with 73 fish.

There were also 21 fish harvested over 100 lbs., with 16 from Lake Winnebago and 5 from the Upriver Lakes. The biggest fish on the Upriver Lakes weighed in at 143.2 lbs. at the Poygan registration station, speared by Rebecca Van Handel. It was an F4 female measuring 75.6 inches. Korey Krupp scored the biggest fish on Lake Winnebago, a 135.5 lbs, 76.1 inch, F4 female.

