Report: Jets interested in Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New York Jets are interested in Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

His tweet reads: “The New York Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options.”

It is now day 35 of “Rodgers Watch”, and the football world waits on whether the four-time NFL MVP will stay in Green Bay, retire or request a trade.

Rodgers will begin a four-day darkness isolation retreat on Monday, according to NFL Network.

Rodger said last week on the Pat McAfee Show that he’s hoping to use that time to think through his options.

Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reporting that that the Packers are respecting Rodgers’ need for time. The report says, “if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play elsewhere, sources say Green Bay is open to working with the four-time NFL MVP on a trade.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
Green Bay police squad car
Green Bay Police announces special OWI enforcement on Sunday

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams talks to linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during...
Report: Packers to hire Cardinals DB coach Williams
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
Rodgers: Isolation retreat will help QB reach a final decision
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
Aaron Rodgers follows his putt on the 16th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the...
Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead