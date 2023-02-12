No. 1 De Pere takes down No. 1 Pewaukee

By Adriana Torres
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night featured a battle between two of the best boys basketball teams in the state of Wisconsin. Division 1 No. 1 ranked team De Pere beat Division 2 No. 1 team Pewaukee.

The final math: Redbirds victorious 70-63. De Pere remains undefeated at 21-0.

John Kinziger scored 19 points, Will Hornseth had 15 points and Hogan Demovsky put up 13.

For the Pirates, Nick Janowski scored a game-high 32 points.

Up next, De Pere will face Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
Police on scene in Combined Locks
UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her story
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience

Latest News

Fond du Lac's Jamariea Dalton and Neenah's Cal Klesmit
Boys basketball: Fond du Lac takes down Neenah
A memorial at the crash site includes crosses, flowers, and photographs
Rival teams come together to support crash victim’s family
Brillion Boys Basketball, featuring Jeremy Lorenz
Undefeated Brillion roaring with hopes of conference title, return trip to state
Perfect De Pere rolls on, ranked #1 in the state
Top-ranked De Pere boys basketball rolling, still perfect on the season