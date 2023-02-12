No. 1 De Pere takes down No. 1 Pewaukee

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night featured a battle between two of the best boys basketball teams in the state of Wisconsin. Division 1 No. 1 ranked team De Pere beat Division 2 No. 1 team Pewaukee.

The final math: Redbirds victorious 70-63. De Pere remains undefeated at 21-0.

John Kinziger scored 19 points, Will Hornseth had 15 points and Hogan Demovsky put up 13.

For the Pirates, Nick Janowski scored a game-high 32 points.

Up next, De Pere will face Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday.

